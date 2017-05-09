* Growing U.S. corporate supply pressures yields * Expectations for more rate hikes also underpin yield rise * U.S. 30-year yield hits highest level since late March By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 9 U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday, with benchmark yields reaching a five-week peak before a $24 billion auction of a three-year government debt issue in what will be the first leg of this week's $62 billion quarterly refunding. Investors were making room in their portfolios not only for Treasuries supply but also new corporate bond issues. Companies raised more than $10 billon in the investment-grade market on Monday, with more on the way. Junk bond issuance experienced a spike, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit. In addition to supply pressure, bond yields have risen on investors' reduction of safe-haven holdings in Treasuries following centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election on Sunday. With this closely-watched European election out of the way, investors turned their attention back to U.S. economic fundamentals and how they would influence the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate increases in 2017, analysts said. "It's the refocus on the Fed's intention to raise rates," said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. Interest rates futures implied traders saw an 88 percent the Fed would raise its benchmark overnight rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent at its June 13-14 policy meeting, up from 83 percent at Monday's close, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. Last week, the U.S. central bank's policy-setting committee left the door open for further rate hikes, downplaying anemic economic growth in the first quarter. A solid April payrolls report that showed the U.S. jobless rate reaching near a 10-year low augured the case for a possible rate increase this summer, analysts said. In early trading on Tuesday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was up nearly 3 basis points at 2.403 percent, just below a five-year high of 2.405 percent set earlier in the session. The 30-year bond yield was up about 2 basis points at 3.033 percent after touching its highest level since March 31, according to Reuters data. In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the upcoming three-year note issue to sell at a yield of 1.561 percent, compared with 1.525 percent at the prior auction, according to Tradweb. After the three-year note sale at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), the Treasury Department will sell $23 billion in 10-year Treasuries on Wednesday and $15 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. It will use some of the proceeds to repay $49.7 billion to investors on maturing bonds May 9 Tuesday 9:31 AM New York / 1331 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN7 150-27/32 -0-15/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 124-220/256 -0-52/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.9 0.9146 0.000 Six-month bills 1.0175 1.037 0.005 Two-year note 99-208/256 1.3466 0.017 Three-year note 99-224/256 1.5437 0.020 Five-year note 99-192/256 1.9279 0.028 Seven-year note 98-160/256 2.2138 0.027 10-year note 98-172/256 2.4032 0.027 30-year bond 99-84/256 3.0343 0.019 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 27.50 -1.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 24.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -6.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -45.50 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)