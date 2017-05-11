NEW YORK May 11 U.S. Treasury yields turned flat on Thursday, paring their earlier decline, as the latest data on domestic jobless claims and producer prices reinforced the view of diminishing labor slack, and inflation accelerating in the second quarter.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last at 2.402 percent, down 0.8 basis point from late on Wednesday, after being at 2.393 percent shortly before the release of reports on weekly jobless claims and the producer price index for April. (Reporting by Richard Leong)