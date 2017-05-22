(Updates market action, adds quote) * U.S. Treasury to sell $88 bln in coupon-bearing debt * Concerns about stimulus delay support bids for bonds * Corporate bond supply seen heavy before holiday weekend By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 22 U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Monday as selling tied to this week's government and corporate bond supply offset safe-haven bids underpinned by worries about probes into U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign. The U.S. Treasury Department planned to sell a combined sum of $88 billion in two-year, five-year and seven-year debt ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The U.S. bond market is scheduled to close early at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Friday and will be shut on Monday. Corporations were also tapping investors for cash before the three-day weekend. They announced seven investment-grade deals and seven junk bond offerings on Monday, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit. Traders will also watch for clues from Federal Reserve officials this week on whether the U.S. central bank may raise interest rates at its June 13-14 policy meeting. "This week, we do have supply and a stepped-up calendar in speeches from Fed officials," said Mike Lorizio, head of Treasuries trading at Manulife Asset Management in Boston. As some investors reduced their bond holdings to make room for the new supply, there were signs speculators increased stakes for bond yields to fall in the wake of reports on a widening investigation into Trump's presidential campaign and whether it colluded with Russia last year. Last Wednesday, the S&P 500 and the Dow suffered their steepest one-day drops since September following reports that Trump tried to interfere with a federal investigation of his campaign. Investors fled into safe-haven Treasuries, pushing benchmark yields to one-month lows as they trimmed stock holdings. More news accounts alleging possible coordination between Trump's campaign officials and Russia have emerged. "The headlines are not going to go away and ... the administration's push with its economic agenda seems to be seriously compromised," Lorizio said. Early Monday, anxiety about Trump and Republican lawmakers' ability to deliver on promised tax cuts, looser regulations and infrastructure spending was limited by higher oil prices and stronger defense stocks. This led to less buying of Treasuries than last week. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 2.243 percent, little changed from late on Friday, while the 30-year yield was 2.907 percent, flat from Friday. Last Thursday, the 10-year yield hit a one-month low at 2.180 percent, while the 30-year yield fell to 2.874 percent, the lowest level since April 21, Reuters data showed. May 22 Monday 10:51AM New York / 1451 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN7 153-30/32 0-3/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 126-56/256 0-8/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.9075 0.9221 0.008 Six-month bills 1.02 1.0394 0.015 Two-year note 99-240/256 1.2826 0.004 Three-year note 100-38/256 1.4489 -0.003 Five-year note 100-110/256 1.7836 -0.003 Seven-year note 99-172/256 2.0509 -0.002 10-year note 101-44/256 2.2432 -0.002 30-year bond 101-212/256 2.9082 0.002 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 23.75 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.75 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.25 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -6.50 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -46.75 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)