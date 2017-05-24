(Updates market action, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. Treasury yields held
steady on Wednesday, underpinned by demand for low-risk assets
in the wake of Moody's downgrade of China and the deadly suicide
bombing in the English city of Manchester.
Investors were cautious ahead of a $34 billion sale of a new
five-year Treasury notes at 1 p.m. EDT (1700
GMT), followed by the Federal Reserve's release of its minutes
from its May 2-3 policy meeting at 2 p.m., analysts and traders
said.
The bond market has remained in a tight range as traders
have little conviction about the direction of yields.
"It's not like there is nothing going on," Kevin Giddis,
head of fixed income capital markets with Raymond James, wrote
in a note. "There are some pretty big things happening around
the world right now, but the markets seem to be looking away
from them."
The benchmark 10-year Treasury's yield was last
at 2.283 percent, flat from late on Tuesday, while the 30-year's
was marginally lower at 2.939 percent, Reuters data
showed.
May 24 Wednesday 9:46AM New York/1346 GMT
Price
US T BONDS JUN7 153-12/32 0-3/32
10YR TNotes JUN7 125-224/256 0-4/256
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.915 0.9299 -0.007
Six-month bills 1.05 1.0703 -0.008
Two-year note 99-220/256 1.3215 0.002
Three-year note 100-8/256 1.4891 0.000
Five-year note 100-52/256 1.8316 0.002
Seven-year note 99-100/256 2.0948 0.000
10-year note 100-208/256 2.2834 0.000
30-year bond 101-60/256 2.9377 -0.007
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.50 -1.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.00 0.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.75 0.00
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -5.75 0.50
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -43.75 1.75
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)