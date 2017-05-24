* U.S. 5-year note sale fetches solid investor demand * Investors await clues on rates, balance sheet in Fed minutes (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. Treasury yields held steady on Wednesday and stuck in a narrow trading range for a third consecutive day, as investors await clues on the timing of the next rate increase and possible reduction in bond reinvestment from the Federal Reserve. The U.S. central bank will release the minutes from its May 2-3 policy meeting at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), which may offer insight into its plan to further pare monetary stimulus. "People are hitting the pause button to get more clarity from the Fed," said Bill Merz, senior market strategist at U.S. Bank in Minneapolis. In the meantime, U.S. bond yields were pinned down by demand for low-risk assets in the wake of Moody's downgrade of China and the deadly suicide bombing in Manchester, England. Solid demand at a $34 billion sale of a new five-year Treasury notes, which was part of this week's $88 billion coupon-bearing Treasury supply, also kept a lid on yields on Wednesday, analysts said. The U.S. Treasury will complete this week's auctions with a $28 billion sale of seven-year debt on Thursday. In addition to Treasuries, investors were making room for a hefty supply of corporate bonds, which has put upward pressure on yields this week. Companies have raised $33.15 billion in the U.S. investment-grade bond market so far ahead of a three-day holiday weekend, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit. In early afternoon trading, the benchmark 10-year Treasury's yield was last at 2.287 percent, up slightly from late on Tuesday, while the 30-year bond yield was marginally lower at 2.941 percent, Reuters data showed. The U.S. bond market will close early at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Friday and will be shut on Monday for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday. Wednesday, May 24 at 1339 EDT (1739 GMT): Price US T BONDS JUN7 153-12/32 0-3/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 125-220/256 0 Price Current Net Yield Change (pct) (bps) Three-month bills 0.915 0.9299 -0.007 Six-month bills 1.055 1.0754 -0.003 Two-year note 99-218/256 1.3254 0.006 Three-year note 100-4/256 1.4946 0.006 Five-year note 100-54/256 1.83 0.000 Seven-year note 99-96/256 2.0972 0.002 10-year note 100-200/256 2.2869 0.004 30-year bond 101-48/256 2.9401 -0.005 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.00 -1.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -6.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -44.00 1.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Grant McCool)