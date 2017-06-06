BRIEF-Kinder Morgan Canada units enter into credit agreement
* Kinder Morgan- on June 16, two subsidiaries of Kinder Morgan Canada Limited, Kinder Morgan Cochin ULC, Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC entered into credit agreement
NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as investors piled into low-risk bonds on worries about a trio of events on Thursday: Britain's general election, the European Central Bank's policy meeting and former FBI director James Comey's testimony before a Senate panel.
Longer-dated yields decreased to their lowest levels since Donald Trump's U.S. presidential win last November with the benchmark 10-year yield last at 2.140 percent, which was down 4 basis points from late on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 22 The 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage of an annual stress test, showing they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession to meet regulatory requirements, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.