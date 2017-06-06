* Longer-dated yields touch lowest levels since November
* Investors eye U.K. election, ECB meeting, Comey testimony
* China may buy more U.S. bonds as yuan steadies -Bloomberg
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Tuesday as nervous investors favored bonds and other safe-haven
assets ahead of a trio of events on Thursday: Britain's general
election, the European Central Bank's policy meeting and former
FBI Director James Comey's testimony before a Senate panel.
A tightening race between the ruling Conservative Party over
the opposition Labor Party, based on recent polls, raised
uncertainty about Britain's path in its divorce from the
European Union.
Traders have speculated whether ECB policymakers might
signal a possible end to the central bank's bond purchase
program at its upcoming meeting in light of evidence of an
improving European economy.
Comey's first public appearance since he was fired by U.S.
President Donald Trump might shed more light on a probe by the
Federal Bureau of Investigation into alleged Russian meddling in
last year's U.S. presidential election.
"We have risk events piling up," said Blake Gwinn, U.S.
rates strategist at NatWest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut.
"We'll be very focused on what happens on Thursday, but it might
end up being a dud."
Safe-haven bids pushed benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury
yields to 2.129 percent, the lowest since Nov. 10, which was two
days after Trump's surprise election victory.
At 10:02 a.m. (1502 GMT), the 10-year yield was
2.145 percent, down nearly 4 basis points from late on Monday,
Reuters data showed.
A Bloomberg report that said China was ready to purchase
more U.S. government debt as the yuan has stabilized brought a
wave of Treasuries buying earlier on Tuesday, analysts said.
"It's just one more factor in a risk-off day," Gwinn said.
June 6 Tuesday 10:03AM New York / 1403 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP7 155-2/32 0-23/32
10YR TNotes SEP7 126-196/256 0-76/256
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.9675 0.9834 -0.005
Six-month bills 1.065 1.0857 0.000
Two-year note 99-234/256 1.294 -0.012
Three-year note 100-56/256 1.4236 -0.019
Five-year note 100-48/256 1.7105 -0.030
Seven-year note 100-68/256 1.9591 -0.036
10-year note 102-12/256 2.1451 -0.035
30-year bond 103-228/256 2.807 -0.033
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 20.75 -0.50
spread
S U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.00 0.00
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.75 0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -5.25 0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -43.75 0.00
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)