By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 9 U.S. Treasury long-dated yields
rose to one-week highs on Friday as investors consolidated
positions ahead of next week's government debt auctions and a
widely expected interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve.
U.S. short-term yields also advanced, with two-year
Treasuries touching a four-week peak.
Investors largely shrugged off Thursday's UK election, which
resulted in a hung parliament for Britain, as they did scathing
congressional testimony by former Federal Bureau of
Investigation director James Comey.
Comey accused President Donald Trump of firing him to try to
undermine the bureau's investigation into possible collusion
between his 2016 presidential campaign team and Russia.
Guy Pecho, global macro portfolio manager at Atlanta-based
Voya Investment Management, said dysfunction in Washington has
virtually been priced out.
"When the market saw the (Trump) impeachment story and
reacted with such intensity, I think that was the height of
hysteria around the administration. From there, we're now in a
denouement, a sort of post-Trump world where the market can now
accept the administration's volatility and vicissitudes without
being perturbed."
Treasuries briefly rallied following the UK election, with
benchmark 10-year note yields dropping as low as 2.16 percent,
but yields have since risen as part of an overall consolidation.
Britain's Conservative Party lost its parliamentary majority
in an election debacle days before talks on Britain's EU
departure are due to begin.
"Our key takeaway from the day's events was that we saw the
weakening in Treasuries as largely technical," said Ian Lyngen,
head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
He said the sell-off in Treasuries suggested the market was
preparing for a crowded U.S. auction calendar next week.
The U.S. Treasury next week will auction 3-, 10- and 30-year
debt totaling $56 billion. Ahead of an auction, traders
typically sell Treasuries to make way for the new supply of
government debt, leading to higher yields.
Investors were also anticipating another rate increase by
the Fed at the conclusion of a two-day monetary policy meeting
on Wednesday.
In late trading, U.S. 10-year Treasuries were
last down 3/32, yielding 2.204 percent, compared with 2.194
percent on Thursday. Ten-year yields earlier hit a one-week high
of 2.228 percent.
U.S. 30-year bonds slipped 2/32 to yield 2.857
percent, up from Thursday's 2.855 percent. Earlier in the
session, 30-year yields rose to one-week peaks of 2.883 percent.
On the front end, U.S. two-year yields were at
1.338 percent, rising from 1.322 percent late Thursday after
reaching a four-week high of 1.351 percent.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additiobal reporting by
Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish and Steve Orlofsky)