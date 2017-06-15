* U.S. jobless claims, Philly Fed survey stronger-than-expected * Most yields remain near depressed levels after Wednesday plunge * Two-year yields hit highest in three months * Hawkish Bank of England vote pressures yields higher (Updates prices, adds comment) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, June 15 Most U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Thursday after stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data and as traders weighed hawkish Federal Reserve and Bank of England signals, but remained depressed as they did not fully reverse their biggest plunge in a month Wednesday. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 8,000 to a seasonally adjusted 237,000 for the week ended June 10, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists had forecast first-time applications for jobless benefits falling to 242,000 in the latest week. In addition, June readings of the New York Fed's Empire State business conditions index and the Philadelphia Fed business conditions index both beat economists' expectations. Yields on Treasuries maturing between 2-10 years rose, with two-year yields touching a three-month high of 1.368 percent on the heels of the Fed's second interest rate increase of the year on Wednesday. However, 30-year yields were last roughly unchanged from late Wednesday and the rise in benchmark 10-year yields only reversed about a third of the extent of Wednesday's plunge. That drop in yields came after government data on inflation and retail sales for May fell well short of market expectations. Analysts said traders continued to doubt the Fed would be able to raise interest rates for a third time this year, as the central bank projected Wednesday, given soft inflation readings. "At some point, (Fed) policymakers are going to have to recognize that, if inflation remains low, they’re not going to be able to pursue further hikes," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC in Philadelphia. Analysts also said yields were pressured higher after the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee came its closest to voting for a rate rise since 2007 this week. Along with the rise in two-year yields, three-year yields briefly jumped above 1.5 percent after hitting 1.417 percent Wednesday. Short-dated yields are most sensitive to Fed rate movements. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were last at 2.160 percent, from 2.138 percent late Wednesday. Benchmark yields hit 2.103 percent Wednesday, their lowest since Nov. 10. "There is still a lot of uncertainty" about U.S. growth, said Kim Rupert, managing director for fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco. Other data showing import prices recorded their biggest drop in 15 months in May suggested domestic inflation measures could remain soft for a while. That low inflation outlook helped keep long-dated yields anchored, Rupert said. June 15 Thursday 3:32PM New York / 1932 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP7 155-14/32 -0-6/32 10YR TNotes SEP7 126-168/256 -0-68/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1 1.0164 0.005 Six-month bills 1.105 1.1266 0.008 Two-year note 99-204/256 1.3555 0.012 Three-year note 100-4/256 1.4947 0.022 Five-year note 99-244/256 1.7599 0.035 Seven-year note 100-28/256 1.983 0.031 10-year note 101-228/256 2.162 0.024 30-year bond 104-76/256 2.7872 0.004 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 18.75 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -36.75 0.50 spread (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese and Chizu Nomiyama)