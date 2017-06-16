* U.S. May housing starts weaker than expected
* Data compounds doubts over third Fed rate hike in 2017
* Yields on 2-30 year Treasuries set for weekly declines
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 16 U.S. Treasury yields edged
lower on Friday, with all maturities on track for weekly
declines, after weaker-than-expected U.S. housing data fueled
doubts that the Federal Reserve will be able to raise interest
rates again this year.
Housing starts dropped 5.5 percent to a seasonally adjusted
annual rate of 1.09 million units in May, the Commerce
Department said on Friday. That was the lowest since September
2016. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast groundbreaking
activity rising to a rate of 1.22 million units.
Analysts said the data compounded concerns about the
underlying health of the U.S. economy after government figures
on inflation and retail sales for May, released on Wednesday,
fell well short of market expectations.
The data also reinforced traders' doubts, analysts said,
that the Fed would be able to hike again later this year, as the
central bank projected Wednesday, when it raised interest rates
for the second time in 2017.
"If housing is weak, then economic growth is going to be
weaker, too," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at
Evercore ISI in New York. "The Fed may be a little more cautious
hiking in that environment."
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 2/32
in price to yield 2.153 percent, compared with 2.162 percent
late Thursday. Two-year Treasuries were last up 2/32
in price to yield 1.319 percent, compared with 1.355 percent
late Thursday.
Traders are particularly concerned about soft U.S. inflation
readings, which have been viewed as an obstacle to the Fed's
plan, outlined on Wednesday, to start reducing its $4.2 trillion
portfolio of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities,
while raising rates for a third time this year.
"Really, what’s causing the markets to be somewhat skeptical
of the Fed’s hiking path is that inflation has been trending
downwards," said Praveen Korapaty, global head of rates at
Credit Suisse in New York.
"There is some weakness in other data as well, but from my
perspective the critical thing is the trajectory of inflation."
Korapaty said, however, that he expects inflation to recover
and that Credit Suisse expects the Fed to start paring its
balance sheet in September and increase rates again in December.
Yields on Treasuries maturing between two and 30 years were
set for weekly declines after rising the previous week.
Benchmark 10-year yields were set to fall about five basis
points for the week.
June 16 Friday 11:04AM New York / 1504 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP7 155-21/32 0-6/32
10YR TNotes SEP7 126-208/256 0-44/256
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.9925 1.0087 -0.010
Six-month bills 1.1025 1.1239 -0.003
Two-year note 99-222/256 1.3192 -0.036
Three-year note 100-20/256 1.4732 -0.024
Five-year note 100-8/256 1.7433 -0.019
Seven-year note 100-52/256 1.9685 -0.015
10-year note 101-248/256 2.1531 -0.009
30-year bond 104-96/256 2.7834 -0.002
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 20.75 2.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 16.50 0.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 -0.50
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -38.00 -1.00
spread
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)