(Adds quote, Fed speakers; Updates prices) * Fed's Dudley: U.S. economy needs further tightening * London terrorist attack boosts bonds overnight * Five-year, 30-year yield curve flattest in three months By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Monday after New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley struck a hawkish tone on monetary policy, bolstering expectations that the U.S. central bank will continue to boost interest rates. Dudley said halting the policy-tightening cycle now would imperil the economy, adding that with unemployment at 4.3 percent and inflation at about 1.5 percent, "this is actually a pretty good place to be.” “He said that it would be a mistake for the Fed to stop tightening now,” said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president in fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson in Seattle. “Generally Dudley has been one of the doves on the committee, so this would signal that the tightening agenda continues,” Hurley said. The 10-year notes fell 9/32 in price to yield 2.19 percent, up from 2.16 percent late on Friday, and up from an overnight low of 2.14 percent. Prices gained overnight on safety buying after a man plowed his van into worshippers near a London mosque, injuring 10 people and compounding worries after a series of attacks in recent months in Britain, Europe and the United States. Yields have risen from seven-month lows since the Fed on Wednesday increased interest rates for the second time in three months and said it would begin cutting its holdings of bonds and other securities this year. Bond weakness has been limited, however, by concerns about weak economic indicators. Data released before the Fed meeting on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly fell in May and retail sales recorded their biggest drop in 16 months, suggesting a softening in domestic demand. "Yellen set aside any immediate concerns about the downtick in core inflation," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "For the time being her stance is very supportive of the long-end." The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds flattened to a three-month low of 100 basis points, as hawkish Fed policy weighed on intermediate-dated notes but long bonds were supported by tepid inflation. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is due to speak later on Monday at am event in New York and Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer will speak early on Tuesday at a macroprudential conference in Amsterdam. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Bernadette Baum) )