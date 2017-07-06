TREASURIES-Yields jump on global central bank policy, oil price rise

* Traders grapple with hawkish central bank shift * Oil price rise signals inflationary pressure * 10-year yields hit nearly 8-week high * 2-yr yields hit more than 8-year high in early trading (Updates prices, adds comment) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, with benchmark yields touching nearly eight-week highs, on the prospect of hawkish global central bank policy and concern that rising oil prices could spur inflationary pressures. Analysts said traders were still grappling with hawkish comments from the heads of the European Central Bank and Bank of England last week, which would be negative for safe-haven government bonds. Those concerns, along with the rising oil prices and traders anticipating that the Fed will begin unwinding its bond holdings later this year, led traders to sell Treasuries even as U.S. June private payrolls data disappointed expectations. "All central banks seem to be more ready to row in the same direction at this point, towards tighter monetary policy," said Ellis Phifer, market strategist at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee. Longer-dated yields were last rising the most, with 30-year yields up about five basis points from Wednesday's closing level and set to post their biggest one-day rise in more than two months. Those yields hit a six-week high of 2.923 percent . Benchmark 10-year yields touched a nearly eight-week high of 2.391 percent before easing from that peak to last stand at 2.373 percent. While shorter-dated yields were not up as much as long-dated yields, they still hit peaks in early trading with two-year yields hitting a more than eight-year high of 1.435 percent and three-year yields touching a roughly 3-1/2-month high of 1.617 percent. Minutes from the Fed's June meeting on Wednesday showed that several officials wanted to announce a start to the process of reducing the Fed's large portfolio of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities by the end of August but others wanted to wait until later in the year. "Most people would say it's pretty clear the Fed is going to start this whole unwinding of the balance sheet," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York. "That’s not good news by itself for long-end Treasuries." U.S. five-year Treasury yields hit a more than three-month high of 1.968 percent while seven-year yields hit an eight-week high of 2.228 percent. Analysts said rising oil prices also sent longer-dated yields higher, although yields eased off their highs as oil prices pared gains. Traders awaited the Labor Department's U.S. June nonfarm payrolls report on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to have added 179,000 jobs last month, above May's meager 138,000. July 6 Thursday 2:50PM New York / 1850 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP7 152-8/32 -1-3/32 10YR TNotes SEP7 124-248/256 -0-64/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.0175 1.0343 -0.016 Six-month bills 1.1225 1.1445 -0.005 Two-year note 99-178/256 1.4065 -0.008 Three-year note 99-188/256 1.5927 0.009 Five-year note 99-20/256 1.9451 0.020 Seven-year note 98-168/256 2.2087 0.032 10-year note 100-8/256 2.3713 0.037 30-year bond 101-224/256 2.9055 0.050 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 24.75 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 20.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.75 -1.25 spread (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Cynthia Osterman)