FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 hours ago
TREASURIES-Yields rise before data, Treasury refunding plans
#TopNews
#Business
#SpecialReports
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
Top News
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
World
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 31, 2017 / 6:48 PM / 11 hours ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise before data, Treasury refunding plans

3 Min Read

 (Adds quotes, data; Updates prices)
    * Friday's payrolls data in focus
    * Treasury to announce quarterly refunding on Wednesday

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Monday before a heavy week of data, which will culminate in
Friday's employment report for July, and as investors waited on
Wednesday's refunding announcement for the coming quarter.
    Data on Monday showed that contracts to buy previously owned
U.S. homes rebounded in June after three straight monthly
declines, while factory activity in the Midwest slowed this
month after hitting a three-year high in June.             
    A manufacturing report on Tuesday and services and
non-manufacturing data on Thursday will be watched for further
indications of the strength of the U.S. economy, with the main
economic focus Friday's payrolls number.
    "The market is setting up for a lot of risk events later in
the week," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist
at TD Securities in New York.
    The Treasury Department's quarterly refunding announcement
on Wednesday will also be scrutinized for any indication of how
the government plans to make up for a reduction in Federal
Reserve bond purchases, once the U.S. central bank begins paring
them.
    Investors will also be focused on whether the government
plans to introduce a new ultra-long bond, or revive a 20-year
issue, which Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said would be
beneficial for the government’s funding mix.
    "You could potentially get some move forward on a commitment
to ultra-long issuance, or at least some further guidance on
what they’re thinking there," said Blake Gwinn, an interest rate
strategist at NatWest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut. 
    Benchmark 10-year notes             fell 2/32 in price to
yield 2.292 percent, up from 2.287 percent on Friday.
    Absent a large shock, this week's economic data is seen as
unlikely to sway the Federal Reserve from its likely path
reducing its balance sheet in the coming months, even as
inflation remains stubbornly low.
    The Fed said on Wednesday it expected to start winding down
its massive holdings of bonds "relatively soon."
    Many analysts and traders expect the Fed to announce its
balance sheet reduction plans at its September meeting.

 (Editing by Nick Zieminski and Grant McCool)
  
 
 )

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.