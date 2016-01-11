* Traders see last week's sell-off as overdone
* Investors prepare for week of heavy supply
* Eyes on Fed speakers for clues on rate hikes in 2016
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Jan 11 U.S. Treasury yields inched
higher on Monday as concerns over global growth eased, leading
traders to sell some safe-haven U.S. government debt ahead of a
week of heavy government and corporate supply.
Another pounding of Chinese stocks led world stocks to fall
to near 2-1/2 year lows, but appetite for Treasuries was low,
with traders and analysts saying the decline in yields last week
was overextended.
"Last week Treasuries rallied because Chinese stocks fell
and today Chinese stocks fell, but we didn't rally, suggesting
the panic from last week seems to have subsided," said Ian
Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in
Stamford, Connecticut.
Analysts are continuing to monitor the impact of slowing
global growth on Treasuries. But many expect moves in the
government debt market to be driven by corporate and government
supply this week rather than by Chinese markets.
The Treasury will sell a total of $112 billion for the week.
Among those sales will be an auction of $24 billion of 3-year
notes on Tuesday, $21 billion of 10-year notes
on Wednesday and $13 billion of 30-year notes
on Thursday.
Traders will also be listening to Federal Reserve speakers
throughout the week. Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart will
speak on monetary policy before the Rotary Club of Atlanta at
12:40 p.m. (1740 GMT) on Monday, and Dallas Federal Reserve Rob
Kaplan will speak before the North Texas Economic Forum in the
evening.
John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve of San
Francisco, said last week that turmoil in Chinese markets was
not affecting the U.S. central bank's policy
outlook.
"We're not expecting grand insight," said Lyngen, but the
Fed is "effectively telling us they aren't going to react and
any reiteration of that is important."
Yields dipped on Friday after Labor Department data showed
U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by a larger-than-expected
292,000 in December.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 10/32 in
price on Monday to yield 2.164 percent, up from 2.131 percent on
Friday.
The 30-year bond was last down 24/32 in price to
yield 2.957 percent, up from 2.921 percent on Friday.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Dan Grebler)