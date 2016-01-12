* U.S. Treasury to sell $24 billion of three-year notes
* Oil prices continue to fall
* Traders await Fed speakers for comments on global growth
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Jan 12 U.S. Treasury prices rose on
Tuesday in choppy trading as oil prices resumed their decline
and ahead of a Treasury sale of $24 billion of three-year notes,
increasing appetite for safe-haven U.S. government debt.
Oil prices continued to fall after reaching
12-year lows on Monday, keeping investors away from risky assets
and stoking concerns that a slowdown in China could damage the
global economy.
"Crude is essentially flat for the first time this year with
gasoline up almost 1.5 percent, but yesterday's market started
with a similar tone and crude ended down 5 percent," said Aaron
Kohli, interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New
York.
Short-term interest rates have been increasing at a faster
rate than long-term rates in a bear-flattening move.
"The Treasury curve is bear-flattening with the two-year
leading the selloff as the market comes to the realization that
too little is priced into the front-end and the Fed path," said
Kohli.
Traders expect moves in the government debt market to be
driven by corporate and government supply this week.
The Treasury's $24 billion sale of three-year notes
is expected to contribute to the flattening of the
yield curve. Traders also expect there to be strong investor
demand for the notes.
"We expect the three-year auction to go well, if for no
other reason than this sector has a very long history of strong
demand and it hasn't tailed since September 2014," wrote Ian
Lyngen in a morning note.
Traders will also be listening closely to Federal Reserve
officials scheduled to speak throughout the week. While they
aren't expected to break away from the message that the U.S.
central bank is "data dependent," investors are listening for
clues about the impact of global events on rate increases
expected this year.
"We're listening to the Fed speakers to see if their
position has changed on the back of last week's events," said
Kohli. "Probably not, but with this many speakers, we'll get a
sense of the entire spectrum of where the Fed stands."
The two-year note was last flat in price to yield
0.935 percent, up from 0.928 percent late on Monday.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 6/32 in
price to yield 2.136 percent, down from 2.158 percent on Monday.
The 30-year bond was last up 26/32 in price to
yield 2.914 percent, down from 2.957 percent on Monday.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)