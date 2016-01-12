* Oil trades below $30 a barrel for first time in 12 years

* Treasury sells $24 billion of three-year notes to strong demand (Updates market action, adds quotes)

By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Jan 12 U.S. Treasury prices rose on Tuesday, with benchmark yields reaching two-and-a-half month lows on strong demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt as oil prices tumbled.

Oil prices briefly fell below $30 a barrel for the first time in 12 years, keeping investors away from risky assets and stoking concerns that a slowdown in China could damage the global economy.

"There's been a big flight to safety and continued instability in stock markets and oil is reinforcing the Treasury rally," said John Herrmann, director of U.S. rates strategy at MUFG in New York.

The yield on benchmark 10-year notes fell to 2.080 percent in afternoon trading, its lowest since late October. The yield on the 30-year bond slipped to 2.865, also the lowest since late October.

Strong demand at the Treasury's $24 billion auction of 3-year notes earlier in the day supported bond prices.

"Strong indirect bids at the three-year auction added to the valiant performance of Treasuries today," said Herrmann.

Demand for the three-year notes also added to the bear-flattening move seen in the yield curve in recent months, with short-term interest rates increasing at a faster pace than long-term rates.

"The Treasury curve is bear-flattening with the two-year leading the sell-off as the market comes to the realization that too little is priced into the front-end and the Fed path," said Aaron Kohli, interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Traders are focusing on Federal Reserve officials scheduled to speak throughout the week. While officials are not expected to break away from the message that the U.S. central bank is "data dependent," investors are listening for clues about the impact of Chinese currency devaluation and market volatility on rate Fed rate increases expected this year.

"We're listening to the Fed speakers to see if their position has changed on the back of last week's events," said Kohli. "Probably not, but with this many speakers, we'll get a sense of the entire spectrum of where the Fed stands."

Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 15/32 in price to yield 2.106 percent, down from 2.158 percent on Monday.

The 30-year bond was last up 1-14/32 in price to yield 2.885 percent, down from 2.957 percent on Monday. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Dan Grebler)