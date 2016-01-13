* Chinese data stronger than expected, eases some concerns

* 10-year Treasury auction expected to see solid investor demand

* Traders looking to Fed speakers

By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Jan 13 U.S. Treasury prices fell on Wednesday in choppy trading after positive Chinese trade data eased anxiety about weakening global growth, reducing demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

Overnight data showed Chinese exports fell just 1.4 percent in December, much less than the expected 8 percent drop. A 4 percent fall in imports was also much smaller than anticipated.

"The Treasury market has taken a cue more from Chinese markets than Chinese data," said Dan Heckman, senior fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Kansas City, Missouri. "But they go hand-in-hand, so when we get bad data from China, we get a lot of volatility in markets, and that drives a flight to safety."

The Treasury will sell $21 billion of 10-year notes later in the day. Traders expect strong demand that will push yields slightly lower.

Strong demand at Tuesday's $24 billion sale of 3-year notes pushed the 10-year and 30-year bond yields to their lowest levels since October.

"We're not expecting a slam-dunk auction like yesterday, but it should be solid," said Stanley Sun, interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York.

Traders are also looking to speeches from U.S. Federal Reserve officials speaking throughout the week. While they are not expected to break away from the message that the U.S. central bank is "data-dependent," investors are listening for clues about the impact of Chinese currency devaluation and market volatility on rate increases expected this year.

"It's not about hearing any one speaker as much as it is about listening to the collective Fed voice for a holistic message about a March meeting," said Sun.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 5/32 in price to yield 2.115 percent, up from 2.10 percent late on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond price fell 11/32 for a yield of 2.896 percent, up from 2.881 percent on Tuesday.

The 10-year note and 30-year bond yields reached 2-1/2 month lows on strong demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt as oil prices tumbled below $30 a barrel on Tuesday.

Oil prices, along with stocks continued to decline on Wednesday. The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.24 percent. (Editing by Nick Zieminski and Lisa Von Ahn)