* Treasury prices fall as Wall St. stabilizes
* Fed's Bullard: Oil doesn't have to stabilize before 2nd
hike
* Treasury to sell $13 billion of 30-year bonds
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Jan 14 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Thursday in volatile trading as oil prices and stocks recovered
from a drastic sell-off ahead of a $13 billion sale of 30-year
bonds by the Treasury.
Prices on Treasuries began the day positive as European and
Asian equity markets fell, following a decline in U.S. stocks
on Wednesday, but prices turned negative as oil prices
steadied, stabilizing Wall Street and decreasing
appetite for safe-haven U.S. government debt.
"We're seeing whipping action because there are a lot of
cross-currents from Chinese selling and large corporate supply
to overreactions to developments abroad," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New
York.
On Wednesday the Treasury market rallied, with benchmark
yields hitting their lowest in over two months as tumbling
stocks and oil stoked investor anxiety, rekindling safe-haven
bids for bonds.
A sale of $13 billion of 30-year bonds by the
Treasury is expected to add to interest in Treasuries from
investors who think the auction will see strong demand.
"Thirty-year auctions have recently gone well and non-dealer
awards continue to increase for this benchmark," wrote David
Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in
Stamford, Connecticut, in a note.
Traders and analysts have been listening closely to comments
from Federal Reserve officials for insight into the U.S. central
bank's timeline for raising interest rates.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said low inflation
expectations may make it harder for the Fed to return to its
inflation target.
"The biggest thing for Treasuries is inflation and inflation
expectations. As long as inflation stays low with the potential
of going lower, prices go up," said Lou Brien, a market
strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 4/32 in
price to yield 2.080 percent, up from 2.066 percent late on
Wednesday.
The 30-year bond price fell 15/32 for a yield of
2.869 percent, up from 2.847 percent on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa)