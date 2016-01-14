* Treasury prices fall as Wall St. stabilizes

* Fed's Bullard:Oil doesn't have to stabilize before 2nd rate hike

* Treasury sells $13 billion of 30-year bonds to weak demand (Updates prices, adds analyst quotes, new throughout)

By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Jan 14 Yields on U.S. Treasuries rose on Thursday as energy stocks led a rebound in equities, reducing appetite for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

Treasury prices began the day positive as European and Asian equity markets fell, following a decline in U.S. stocks on Wednesday, but prices turned negative as oil prices steadied and biotech stocks rose.

Investors mostly sold Treasuries maturing between five and 30 years, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note touching a session high of 2.122 percent. Treasury prices and yields move in the opposite direction.

The Treasury sell-off was stoked by little investor interest in the $13 billion Treasury sale of 30-year bonds, its final auction of $58 billion in sales this week.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said low inflation expectations may make it harder for the Fed to return to its inflation target.

"The market is inclined to latch onto anything dovish and it will continue looking for things that support the view the Fed won't move three to four times this year," said Steven Ricchiuto, chief economist at Mizuho in New York, adding that the market seemed to ignore the more hawkish part of Bullard's statement.

Data showed import prices tumbled in December for a sixth straight month, weighed down by lower oil prices and a strong dollar. The data pointed to tame consumer prices that could keep inflation this year below the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target.

"The biggest thing for Treasuries is inflation and inflation expectations. As long as inflation stays low with the potential of going lower, prices go up," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 8/32 in price to yield 2.0904 percent, up from 2.066 percent late on Wednesday.

The 30-year bond price fell 28/32 for a yield of 2.890 percent, up from 2.847 percent on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Diane Craft)