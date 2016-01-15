* Weak retail sales stoke Treasury appetite

* Oil prices continue to fall, stocks also drag

* Producer prices fall, add to demand for U.S. govt debt

By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Jan 15 U.S. Treasury prices rallied on Friday after weaker-than-expected economic data added to skepticism about the likelihood of an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve in March and as falling oil prices shook global equity markets, increasing investor appetite for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

Treasury prices rose after the Commerce Department said retail sales fell 0.1 percent in December, driving the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note to a three-month low of 2.003 percent and the yield on the 30-year bond to drop to 2.815 percent, the lowest in over three months.

A key part of the data showed a 0.3 percent drop in sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services in December after advancing 0.5 percent the prior month.

"The retail sales data came in weak, especially the core number and producer price data was disappointing, so the market is reacting or over reacting to that," said Cheng Chen, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. "Some people may think this will push the Fed from moving again in March."

Other data showed producer prices fell in December as energy prices dropped, which could leave inflation unchanged or cause it to fall. Low inflation and moderate U.S. growth are seen as factors that could hold the Fed back from aggressive rate hikes this year.

The morning's disappointing economic reports came a day after data showed import prices tumbled in December for a sixth straight month, also weighed down by lower oil prices and a strong dollar.

Treasury prices also gained on continued weakness in stocks, which were dragged down by the plunge in crude, with oil prices diving below $30 a barrel, sending fresh tremors through financial markets globally.

"All week we've seen Treasuries overreact as stocks have plunged on oil, and that's happening today still," said Cheng.

Falling oil prices suggest inflation will remain subdued, which benefits longer-dated Treasury prices while higher inflation hurts longer-dated Treasuries as it erodes the value of interest rate payouts.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 17/32 in price to yield 2.040 percent, down from 2.098 percent late on Thursday.

The 30-year bond price rose 1-7/32 for a yield of 2.833 percent, down from 2.892 percent on Thursday. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)