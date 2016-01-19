* Investor jitters on China, commodities limit losses on
bonds
* Benchmark 10-year yields hover above 2 percent
* Bonds initially fall on less gloomy China growth data
(Updates with late market action)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 19 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
on Tuesday with 30-year yields hovering at their lowest levels
in 2-1/2 months as Wall Street stocks eked out gains, erasing
losses tied to concerns about slowing Chinese economic growth
and falling oil prices.
Worries about China and falling oil prices persisted despite
less pessimistic growth data on the world's second-biggest
economy that briefly caused some appetite for stocks and
commodities and selling in Treasuries earlier this session.
The see-saw trading action has been frequent since the start
of 2016 as jittery investors pile into U.S. government debt
whenever stock and oil prices fall.
"It feels like Groundhog Day with people seeing temporary
relief but only to see people getting nervous again, starting
selling stocks and oil and moving into Treasuries," said Mark
Lindbloom, portfolio manager at Western Asset Management Co. in
Pasadena, California.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down
5/32 in price for a yield of 2.052 percent, up 2 basis points
from late on Friday.
U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for the Martin
Luther King holiday.
The 10-year yield had risen to 2.087 percent earlier Tuesday
from 1.986 percent on Friday, which was its lowest intraday
level since Oct. 14, according to Reuters data.
The 30-year bond yield was up 1 basis point at
2.822 percent after touching 2.790 percent, the lowest since
early October.
The initial selling in Treasuries stemmed from official data
that showed China grew 6.9 percent in 2015, which was its
weakest rate in a quarter of a century. The growth pace in the
world's second biggest economy, however, was not as dismal as
some had expected and that was enough to pause the dramatic
sell-off in stock and commodities markets worldwide since the
beginning of 2016.
An initial rise in U.S. oil futures in the wake of the
Chinese gross domestic product report had also pared demand for
Treasuries, sending benchmark yields above the three-month lows
set on Friday.
The early gains in oil and Wall Street stock prices faded in
midday U.S. trading, reviving safehaven demand for bonds.
"Everyone is doom and gloom," Lindbloom said.
U.S. oil futures resumed their decline to their
lowest levels since late 2003 on worries about oversupply and
weak global demand. They settled 3 percent lower at $28.46 a
barrel.
Major U.S. stock indexes turned higher in late trading after
sinking into negative territory from higher open. The Standard &
Poor's 500 index was up 0.3 percent shortly before the
close.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alistair Bell and Alan
Crosby)