* Oil, stocks continue to drive U.S. bond market
* ECB's Draghi opens door to more easing, briefly lifts
yields higher
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Jan 21 U.S. Treasury debt yields edged
lower on Thursday in very choppy trading, held down by concerns
about volatility in oil and global stock markets.
U.S. crude futures rebounded after falling to a more than
12-year low the previous day, helping stocks slightly. But
trading was volatile and there was no indication that both
assets could hold their gains.
Comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
suggesting that the bank could launch additional stimulus
measures in the euro zone in March pushed up European stocks and
lifted U.S. government bond yields as well. But that
subsequently faded.
In a press briefing after the ECB kept rates unchanged,
Draghi said the bank will re-assess its monetary policy stance
at its March meeting given the slowdown in China and other
emerging markets and the turmoil in financial markets.
"The underlying focus is still on oil because people are
looking at the transmission mechanism to the real economy of
lower oil prices," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate
strategist, at TD Securities in New York.
"Lower oil prices are maybe great for the consumer, but not
unilaterally good for the U.S economy. So you're seeing a bond
market reaction to lower oil prices."
In mid-morning trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were little changed in price for a yield of 1.984
percent, down from 1.988 percent late on Wednesday. The 10-year
yield fell as low as 1.939 percent on Wednesday, the lowest
since Oct. 2, according to Reuters data.
The 30-year bond slipped 6/32 in price to yield
2.764, up from 2.757 percent on Tuesday. The 30-year yield hit
2.711 percent on Wednesday, the lowest level since Aug. 24.
The five-year yield was flat in price to yield
1.422 percent, down from Wednesday's 1.423 percent.
U.S. crude futures were up nearly 1 percent on
Thursday at $28.60 per barrel, but trading was volatile as oil
shuttled between gains and losses. On Wednesday, U.S. crude
futures fell to their lowest since September 2003.
U.S. stocks rose in line with the recovery in oil.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler)