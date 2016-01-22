* ECB's Draghi hints again at more stimulus to aid euro zone
* Upbeat U.S. factory, housing data add to bond losses
* Bond market selloff seen slowing before Fed meeting
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 22 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Friday as a resurgence in oil and stock prices that had been
battered by fears over slowing global growth and a glut of crude
sparked a fresh wave of selling of safe-haven government debt.
Benchmark yields rose further from the 3-1/2-month lows set
on Wednesday, as Wall Street jumped and U.S. oil futures scored
solid gains again.
Those second-day rallies following more comments from
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who hinted the ECB
was open to more stimulus to counter weak growth and inflation
in the euro zone.
"The tone earlier this week was very bearish. Risk assets
were oversold and flight-to-safety assets were overbought," said
Mike Lorizio, head of Treasuries trading at John Hancock Asset
Management in Boston.
Stronger-than-expected data on U.S. manufacturing and a
record 14.7 percent jump in existing home sales in December also
eased pessimism over the economy and pared bets the Federal
Reserve would raise interest rates no more than once if at all
in 2016.
Some analysts said a bond market selloff may be near as
worries about global economic growth and energy demand persist.
They added that investors were reluctant to further cut bond
holdings ahead of the Fed's policy meeting next Tuesday and
Wednesday.
"Most people are still bullish on bonds," said David Keeble,
global head of interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole
Corporate & Investment Bank in New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 18/32
in price to yield of 2.082 percent, up 6 basis points from late
on Thursday. The 10-year yield climbed from 1.939 percent on
Wednesday, the lowest since early October.
The 30-year bond was down 1-3/32 in price,
yielding 2.851 percent, up 5 basis points. The 30-year yield
touched 2.711 percent on Wednesday, the lowest since Aug. 24,
according to Reuters data.
The two-year yield, more sensitive to changes in
traders' view of Fed policy, rose 4 basis points to 0.877
percent.
U.S. crude futures rose 6.3 percent to $31.40 a
barrel as cold weather raised demand for home heating. On
Wednesday, they fell to their lowest since September 2003.
Bets on more ECB stimulus, together with higher oil prices,
lifted Wall Street shares for a second day, with the Standard &
Poor's 500 index up 1.6 percent.
