By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 22 U.S. Treasuries prices slumped
on Friday as a resurgence in oil and stock prices that had been
battered by fears over slowing global growth and a glut of crude
sparked a fresh wave of selling of safe-haven government debt.
Benchmark yields rose further from the 3-1/2-month lows set
on Wednesday, as Wall Street jumped and U.S. oil futures scored
solid gains again. Bond yields retreated from their highest
levels in three sessions but managed to end higher on the week.
Those second-day oil and equity rallies followed more
comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who
hinted the ECB was open to more stimulus to counter weak growth
and inflation in the euro zone.
"The tone earlier this week was very bearish. Risk assets
were oversold and flight-to-safety assets were overbought," said
Mike Lorizio, head of Treasuries trading at John Hancock Asset
Management in Boston.
Stronger-than-expected data on U.S. manufacturing and a
record 14.7 percent jump in existing home sales in December also
eased pessimism over the economy and pared bets the Federal
Reserve would raise interest rates no more than once, if at all,
in 2016.
Some analysts said investors were reluctant to further cut
bond holdings ahead of the Fed's policy meeting next Tuesday and
Wednesday.
"Many people are still skeptical about risk assets given the
pervasive bearishness out there," said Karl Haeling, vice
president at Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg in New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 9/32
in price to yield of 2.052 percent, up 3 basis points from late
on Thursday. The 10-year yield climbed from 1.939 percent on
Wednesday, the lowest since early October.
The 30-year bond was down 19/32 in price,
yielding 2.825 percent, up 3 basis points. The 30-year yield
touched 2.711 percent on Wednesday, the lowest since Aug. 24,
according to Reuters data.
The two-year yield, more sensitive to changes in
traders' view of Fed policy, rose 4 basis points to 0.869
percent.
U.S. crude futures settled up 9 percent to $32.19 a
barrel as cold weather raised demand for home heating. On
Wednesday, they fell to their lowest since September 2003.
Bets on more ECB stimulus, together with higher oil prices,
lifted Wall Street shares for a second day, with the Standard &
Poor's 500 index up 1.7 percent in late trading.
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Nick Zieminski