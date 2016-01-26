* Investors eye FOMC meeting and statement, expect dovish
tone
* Oil prices recover, drive investor interest in stocks
* Treasury sells $26 billion of 2-year notes to solid demand
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Jan 26 U.S. Treasury debt prices were
slightly higher on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve began its
two-day meeting, with investors anticipating the meeting would
conclude with a dovish statement by the central bank saying it
will not raise rates as many times as it hoped it would this
year.
Treasury price gains were limited by a recovery in oil
prices, which paired with corporate earnings, drove investor
appetite for equities. Oil prices were lifted by hopes that OPEC
and non-OPEC producers may be edging closer to a deal to tackle
one of the biggest supply gluts in decades.
"Usually when oil and stocks are up like they are right now,
Treasury prices fall, but because of a lot of things including
the Fed meeting, today's Treasury increase is very very modest,"
said Cheng Chen, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in
New York.
The seesaw trading action has been frequent since the start
of 2016 as jittery investors have been piling into U.S.
government debt whenever stock and oil prices fall.
The Treasury Department sold $26 billion of 2-year notes
to solid investor demand.
With little U.S. domestic data due this week, investors are
focusing on the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting which
begins later in the day.
"While the 2y auction was strong, the Treasury market is up
rather marginally, indicating likely hesitation ahead of the
meeting," said Matthias Rusinski, U.S. rates strategist at UBS
in New York, in an email.
Though the U.S. central bank is not expected to raise
interest rates this week, investors will parse the statement
from the meeting for details on the impact of the turmoil seen
in markets this year.
"We suspect the Fed will reference market volatility similar
to the way they did in September and that they'll mention
falling inflation expectations," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed
income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC in
Philadelphia.
The benchmark 10-year note was last up 7/32 in
price to yield 1.999 percent, down from 2.022 percent late
Monday.
The 30-year bond was up 10/32 in price to yield
2.786 percent, down from 2.802 percent late on Monday.
On Wall Street, major stock indexes were positive, with the
benchmark S&P 500 stock index was last up 1.05 percent, led by
recovering oil prices and strong earnings reports.
