* Yields rise as oil prices increase

* Bonds reverse earlier price drop on weak data

* Treasury to sell $29 bln in seven-year notes

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Jan 28 Treasuries yields rose on Thursday as oil prices rebounded, raising expectations that inflation may increase, which is negative for bonds.

Oil rose toward $34 per barrel on Thursday, hitting a three-week high and bouncing well off a 12-year low set this month, supported by the possibility that major producers may cooperate to cut production.

"It's still very much an oil story," said Gennaidy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. "It's really an inflation play, which is weighing on the long end."

Benchmark 10-year notes were down 5/32 in price to yield 2.02 percent, up from 2.00 percent late on Wednesday. Thirty-year bonds fell 7/32 in price to yield 2.82 percent, up from 2.79 percent.

Bonds rallied earlier Thursday after data showed a larger-than-expected drop in durable goods orders, adding to concerns about slowing economic growth.

Durable goods orders fell 5.1 percent in December and capital goods shipments excluding defense and aircraft dropped by 0.2 percent.

"We are responding to the weaker capital shipments within the durable goods report ... it really puts downward pressure on tomorrow's GDP estimates," said Ian Lyngen, a senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.

Gross domestic product data on Friday is expected to show growth of 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter, according to the median estimate of 87 economists polled by Reuters.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, and said it was "closely monitoring" global economic and financial developments, signaling it had accounted for a equities selloff but wasn't ready to abandon a plan to tighten monetary policy this year.

U.S. bond yields fell after the Fed statement, which many analysts perceived as more dovish than expected.

"It was dovish, but dovish in a way that focused on concern about the economic outlook, more than any hints that there's a shift in the policy stance or the potential to see a significant delay in further tightening," said Lyngen.

Traders in the federal funds futures market priced in a 12 percent change that the Fed will increase rates in March, down from 25 percent at the beginning of the week and 50 percent at the end of last year.

The Treasury will sell $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday, the final sale of $90 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)