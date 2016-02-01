(Adds details on data, quotes, updates prices)

* Yields rise from four-month lows

* Bonds seen oversold after recent rally

* Heavy data week; focus on Friday's jobs report

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 1 U.S. Treasury yields rose from four-month lows as some investors bet that a month-long bond rally was overdone on Monday, the beginning of a heavy week of data that will culminate in Friday's jobs report for January.

Slowing U.S. growth in the fourth quarter has added a bid for bonds as investors evaluate whether weakening data will make the Federal Reserve less likely to raise interest rates this year.

Yields also dropped after the Bank of Japan surprised investors on Friday by introducing negative rates in a bid to stimulate the flagging Japanese economy.

Traders said the rally may have gone too far as they wait for further information on the strength of the U.S. economy.

"I think the market overextended itself," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York, adding that demand for bonds for January month-end boosted the Treasury rally. "You get to an evaluation level where you start to run out of buyers."

Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 11/32 in price to yield 1.97 percent, after dropping to 1.91 percent in overnight trading, the lowest level since Oct. 2. The yields have fallen from 2.30 percent at the beginning of the year.

Data on Monday showed that U.S. manufacturing activity appeared to stabilize a bit in January, while consumer spending was flat in December as households reduced their purchases of automobiles and unseasonably mild weather hurt heating demand. However, a jump in savings to a three-year high suggested consumption could rebound in the months ahead.

The most closely watched economic indicator this week will be Friday's employment report, which is expected to show that employers added 190,000 jobs in January, according to the median estimate of 102 economists polled by Reuters.

Investors may need to see weaker U.S. data for yields to fall significantly from current levels.

"Growth is historically slow here but not weak like the rest of the world. I think for rates (yields) to continue to decline, especially at the pace that they have been, they need more evidence of domestic slowing," said Mary Ann Hurley, vice president in fixed income trading at D.A. Davidson in Seattle. (Editing by W Simon and Paul Simao)