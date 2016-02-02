(Updates on prices, adds details technical levels)

* Bonds rally as oil, stock prices fall

* 10-yr note yields break below technical resistance

* Friday's employment report in focus

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 2 U.S. Treasury yields fell to nine-month lows on Tuesday as oil prices resumed their slide, boosting demand for safe haven bonds, and on concerns about slowing U.S. economic growth before a closely watched employment report on Friday.

Oil fell sharply for the second straight day on Tuesday as hopes of a deal to curb one of the worst supply gluts in history continue to fade, with concerns about weak demand amid a mild winter deepening the rout.

At the same time, worsening U.S. economic data has raised fears that the United States could fall into recession.

Tuesday's bond rally may have also been boosted by some investors being caught offside after they appeared to gain greater confidence last week that the worse was over for stocks and oil and that bond yields may rise.

"The reaction in the bonds is greater than you would think from the stimulus of oil and the stock market," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "Part of it is maybe people started leaning the wrong way last week if they thought we'd seen the bottom in crude and stocks."

Benchmark 10-year notes gained 30/32 in price to yield 1.864 percent, breaking below technical resistance at 1.904 percent and falling to the lowest level since April 28. The yields have dropped from 2.30 percent at the beginning of the year.

Investors this week are evaluating a heavy calendar of new economic data for further signs of the strength in the U.S. economy, after a string of disappointing releases showed slowing growth.

Some traders and strategists see bonds as vulnerable to losses if data shows the economy picking up steam.

"Right now our markets are priced for near-recession," said Jim Kochan, chief fixed income strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management Group in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. "Any set of data that hint at better growth rather than very weak growth is going to hurt the bond markets."

Friday's employment report is expected to show that employers added 190,000 jobs in January, according to the median estimate of 108 economists polled by Reuters. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Cynthia Osterman)