* Yields rise as oil prices increase

* ADP jobs data beats economists' expectations

* Treasury to reduce coupon issuance, increase bills

* Fed's Dudley: Tightening financial conditions a concern

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 3 U.S. Treasury yields rose from nine-month lows on Wednesday as oil prices gained, reducing demand for safe-haven debt, and investors looked ahead to a closely watched employment report on Friday for further signs of the strength of the U.S. economy.

Oil rose after Russia reiterated its openness to talking with OPEC about output cuts, which helped revive hope among investors that the world's largest producers could act to boost prices.

U.S. private employers added 205,000 jobs in January, above economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed. Friday's employment report is expected to show that employers added 190,000 jobs in January, according to the median estimate of 108 economists polled by Reuters.

"Oil is up slightly and the ADP number was maybe a little bit stronger than what the market was looking for," said Gary Pollack, head of fixed income trading at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management in New York. "We've rallied quite a bit, so I'm not surprised we've given back something this morning."

Benchmark 10-year notes fell 4/32 in price to yield 1.88 percent, after dropping to 1.83 percent overnight, which was the lowest since April 28.

Bond yields have tumbled since the Bank of Japan on Friday introduced negative interest rates in a further effort to stimulate the country's flagging economy.

That has helped boost demand for U.S. bonds, which pay higher yields than Japanese and European sovereign debt.

"With Japan going to negative rates, and fears of negative rates everywhere, people look at the U.S. as the place to be, so it's driving the yields lower," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.

William Dudley, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said on Wednesday that financial conditions have tightened considerably in the weeks since the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates, and monetary policy makers will have to take that into consideration should the phenomenon persist.

The U.S. Treasury also said on Wednesday it will reduce coupon sizes across the board during the first quarter in order to increase the level of Treasury bills it offers.