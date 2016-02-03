(Recasts with yield rise, adds data, quote, updates prices)
* Yields end higher as oil, stock prices gain
* Ten-year yields reverse course after falling to one-year
low
* Services data musses, ADP jobs data beats expectations
* Treasury to reduce coupon issuance, increase bills
* Fed's Dudley: Tightening financial conditions a concern
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Feb 3 U.S. Treasury yields ended
higher on Wednesday as oil prices and stocks gained, after
earlier falling to one-year lows on data that showed slowing
growth in the U.S. service sector, adding to concerns about the
weakening U.S. economy.
Oil prices rose 8 percent on Wednesday, snapping a two-day
rout, while stocks turned positive in late day trading.
The move capped a volatile day that saw benchmark 10-year
note yields plunge below technical resistance to a
low of 1.7930 percent, the lowest since Feb. 5, 2015, before
rising back to 1.883 percent.
The yields have tumbled from 2.30 percent this year on
safety buying as oil and stock prices are down since the start
of the year, with fears now also rising that the U.S. is facing
a slowdown.
Activity in the vast U.S. services sector slowed to a near
two-year low in January, suggesting that economic growth
weakened further at the start of the first quarter even as the
labor market remains resilient.
"The rally in the long-end of the U.S. curve represents
genuine concerns about domestic economic growth," said Guy
LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott
LLC in Philadelphia.
The next major economic release is Friday's employment
report, which is expected to show that employers added 190,000
jobs in January, according to the median estimate of 108
economists polled by Reuters.
U.S. private employers added 205,000 jobs in January, above
economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor
showed on Wednesday.
William Dudley, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York, said on Wednesday that financial conditions have tightened
considerably in the weeks since the U.S. Federal Reserve raised
interest rates, which monetary policy makers will have to take
into consideration should the phenomenon persist.
The federal fund futures market now indicates that
traders no longer expect the Fed to raise interest rates this
year.
The Bank of Japan's introduction of negative interest rates
on Friday has also helped boost demand for U.S. bonds, which pay
higher yields than Japanese and European sovereign debt.
"With Japan going to negative rates, and fears of negative
rates everywhere, people look at the U.S. as the place to be, so
it's driving the yields lower," said Charles Comiskey, head of
Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.
The U.S. Treasury also said on Wednesday it will reduce
coupon sizes across the board during the first quarter and
increase Treasury bills.
-------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 3:10 p.m. EST (2010 GMT)-------
Dec 2015 T-Bond (+)
Dec 2015 10-Year note (+)
Change vs Current
Nyk yield
Three-month bills 0.34 (unch) 0.346
Six-month bills 0.4475 (-0.01) 0.451
Two-year note 100-01/32 (+01/32) 0.730
Five-year note 100-16/32 (+01/32) 1.275
10-year note 103-09/32 (-06/32) 1.883
30-year bond 105-31/32 (-20/32) 2.707
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
LAST Change
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 5.75 (-0.75)
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 2.00 (-1.25)
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread -6.00 (-1.25)
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -14.50 (-1.75)
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -49.50 (-1.00)