* Falling oil, stocks add bid for bonds

* US productivity falls, jobless claims rise

* Friday's jobs data in focus

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 4 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday as oil and stock prices declined and investors focused on Friday's highly anticipated employment report for further signs on the extent of the U.S. economic slowdown.

Yields fell to one-year lows in volatile trading on Wednesday after data showed slowing growth in the U.S. service sector, but ended the session higher after oil and stock prices rallied later in the day.

"Oil has been driving a lot of the moves for several weeks now, and a lot of it has to do with how expectations of inflation and the health of the global economy evolve," said Amrut Nashikkar, an analyst at Barclays in New York.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 7/32 in price to yield 1.86 percent, down from 1.88 percent late on Wednesday.

Oil slipped below $35 a barrel on Thursday after the previous session's 7 percent jump, pressured by oversupply and skepticism that Venezuela's effort to lobby crude producers for output cuts would succeed.

Slowing U.S. growth has compounded economic concerns in the past week, adding a further bid to U.S. bonds.

"The market expects U.S. data to slow down and the Fed not to hike even as much as it had earlier indicated," Nashikkar said.

Data on Thursday showed U.S. nonfarm productivity fell in the fourth quarter at its fastest pace in more than a year, leading to a jump in labor-related production costs, while the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week.

The next major economic release is Friday's employment report, which is expected to show that employers added 190,000 jobs in January, according to the median estimate of 108 economists polled by Reuters.

The federal fund futures market now indicates that traders no longer expect the Fed to raise interest rates this year.

(Editing by W Simon)