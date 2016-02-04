(Corrects yield in paragraph 6 to 1.86 percent from 1.886
percent)
* Jobless claims increase
* Friday's jobs data in focus
* Trades close trades betting on further rate hikes
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Feb 4 U.S. Treasuries' yields ended
lower on Thursday as data showed weaker U.S. growth and
investors closed trades that had bet on further interest rate
increases ahead of Friday's closely watched employment report.
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits
rose more than expected last week, suggesting some loss of
momentum in the labor market amid a sharp economic slowdown and
stock market selloff.
Worsening economic data in the past week has increased
concerns about a U.S. slowdown and reduced expectations that the
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.
"The market expects U.S. data to slow down and the Fed not
to hike even as much as it had earlier indicated," said Amrut
Nashikkar, analyst at Barclays in New York.
Friday's employment report is expected to show that
employers added 190,000 jobs in January, according to the median
estimate of 108 economists polled by Reuters.
Benchmark 10-year notes gained 6/32 in price to
yield 1.86 percent, down from 1.88 percent late on Wednesday.
The yields have tumbled from 2.30 percent this year.
Some investors have been closing trades that previously bet
on further interest rate increases, which has added to market
volatility.
"We're seeing unwinds of some fairly large curve trades and
we're getting some fairly large moves in the market," said Dan
Mulholland, head of Treasuries trading at Credit Agricole in New
York.
These include bets that the curve between five-year notes
and 30-year bonds would flatten, and that yields on five-year
notes would increase, Mulholland said.
Intermediate-dated debt including five-year notes are the
most sensitive to interest rate increases.
The five-year, 30-year yield curve steepened
to a three-month high of 145 basis points on Thursday, and is up
from a nine-month low of 122 basis points on Dec. 28.
Falling stock and oil prices this year have boosted demand
for safe haven U.S. bonds as concerns grow about low inflation
and the global economic slowdown.
The Bank of Japan's surprise move last Friday to introduce
negative interest rates to stimulate the country's economy have
also increased demand for U.S. bonds.
"There's a number of risk factors globally, including the
situation in China, and a surprise rate cut in Japan ... that's
basically what's driven yields to these levels," said Nashikkar.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Cynthia Osterman)