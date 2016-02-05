* Yields increase on employee wage growth
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Feb 5 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Friday after data showed that wages rebounded strongly in
January, even as U.S. employment gains slowed more than expected
during the month.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 151,000 jobs last month and
the unemployment rate was at 4.9 percent, the lowest since
February 2008, the Labor Department said on Friday.
Average hourly earnings increased 12 cents, or 0.5 percent.
That left the year-on-year gain in earnings at 2.5 percent as
the unusually strong wage gains seen in January 2014 dropped out
of the picture.
"The details are really solid. It makes the case that
inflation is possible in the U.S. against the backdrop of a lot
of the financial turmoil that we've been seeing," said Aaron
Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New
York.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 2/32 in
price to yield 1.87 percent, up from 1.84 percent before the
report.
Worsening economic data in the past week has increased
concerns about a U.S. slowdown and reduced expectations that the
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.
Traders saw more chance of a 2016 rate hike on Friday after
the report. Fed funds futures contracts show that traders are
pricing in a 40 percent chance that the U.S. central bank will
next raise rates in December, up from 20 percent earlier.
Before the report they expected the Fed to wait until 2017
before raising rates.
"I think The Fed isn't going to get the weakness in the
inflation data that they need to cover a whole retreat from
sooner hikes," said Kohli.
