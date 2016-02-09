* 5-year yield falls to lowest since 2013
* Volatility expected throughout day
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Tuesday as investors concerned about slowing global growth
continued to shun stocks, adding interest in safe-haven U.S.
government debt.
Yields on U.S. Treasuries fell on investor caution about the
likelihood of a global economic slowdown. The yield on the
5-year note fell to 1.1 percent during morning
trading, its lowest since July 2013.
"There's a broad array of factors driving investors into
Treasuries from fear about European banks, worries about
financial market contagion and the possibility that you have
financial weakness leading to perhaps a full-blown recession,"
said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD
Securities in New York.
Overnight, Treasury prices rose sharply, with the yield on
the 10-year note falling to 1.690 percent, its
lowest in a year, while the yield on the 30-year bond
fell to 2.514 percent, its lowest since April.
Price gains were briefly trimmed on Tuesday by an equity
rebound driven by investors hoping a technology stock rally
would outweigh losses in energy and financial shares.
"Stocks found a bottom so Treasuries are adjusting and
trading in line with that, but investors are still skittish,"
said Stanley Sun, interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities
International in New York.
For much of the year, Treasury prices have been benefiting
from investors' worries of a sustained slowdown in global growth
and falling oil prices.
Traders expect to the market to remain volatile throughout
the day as investors weigh the risks of jumping back into stocks
amid growing worries of a global slowdown.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 2/32 in
price to yield 1.739 percent, from 1.735 percent late on Monday.
The 30-year bond was last up 2/32 in price to
yield 2.567 percent, from 2.56 percent on Monday.
U.S. bonds are expected to continue to draw demand on
concerns about China and the global economic slowdown and
because Treasuries pay higher yields than comparable sovereign
bonds in Europe and Japan.
Chinese markets are closed through the week for the Lunar
New Year.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)