By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 10 U.S. Treasury yields ended lower on Wednesday after the government sold $23 billion in 10-year notes to solid demand, showing that the dramatic drop in yields this year has not reduced investor appetite for the safe-haven bonds.

Yields had risen earlier as investors prepared for the auction and as stock markets stabilized, boosted by easing concerns about the banking sector and after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. central bank has plenty of flexibility to adjust monetary policy if needed.

That helped the Treasury auction the 10-year notes at a high yield of 1.73 percent, just below where the debt had traded before the sale.

"It went pretty well ... demand is definitely here at these yield levels," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

Benchmark 10-year notes gained 7/32 in price to yield 1.71 percent, down from 1.73 percent late on Tuesday. The yields have fallen from 2.30 percent at the beginning of the year as stock and oil prices have slumped on mounting fears about global growth.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes , which is viewed by some as an indicator of possible recession, also reached its flattest level since December 2007, falling to 99.40 basis points.

The Treasury will sell $15 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday, its final sale of $62 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week.

Yellen's comments acknowledging recent market turmoil were seen as mildly dovish, though she also said that the chances are slim the Fed would need to reverse the rate tightening cycle it began in December.

Yellen's comments were "generally dovish but not particularly indicative of a Fed that's changed course," said Ian Lyngen, a senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.

Yellen will also present testimony to the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.

The next economic focus for investors will be Friday's retail sales report for January. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and David Gregorio)