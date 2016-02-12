* Treasuries reverse gains made in week as stocks, oil
recover
* January retail sales data stronger than expected
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Feb 12 U.S. Treasury prices slipped on
Friday after a report showed that U.S. consumer spending
regained momentum in January, suggesting the economy may not be
slowing as much as many investors have speculated in recent
weeks.
The U.S. government debt market came off a streak of gains
linked to safe-haven demand driven by investor concerns about
slowing global growth and growing skepticism about the Federal
Reserve's ability to continue raising interest rates.
The Commerce Department said retail sales excluding
automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services
increased 0.6 percent last month after an unrevised 0.3 percent
decline in December. Consumer spending is being supported by a
strengthening labor market, which is starting to lift wages.
"It's a strong report and it will give investors some
confidence that the economy is still in relatively good shape
and it will restore some confidence in risky assets," said Cheng
Chen, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.
Other economic data showed import prices fell for a seventh
consecutive month, driven by the dropping price of petroleum
products.
Restored investor confidence was visible on Friday morning
as investors retreated from safe-haven government debt and as
stocks gained. U.S. crude prices also jumped nearly 7 percent
after a grueling week of losses.
A recovery in the price of U.S. crude suggests slightly
higher inflation. Expectations of higher inflation tend to cause
selling pressure in long-dated Treasuries since inflation erodes
interest payouts on those bonds.
On Thursday, short-term rate futures, a proxy for
expectations for the Federal Reserve, showed the market seeing
no chance of an interest rate hike by the central bank this
year.
The benchmark 10-year note was last down 20/32
in price to yield 1.713 percent, up from 1.644 percent late on
Thursday. The 10-year yield reached a session high of 1.715
percent on Friday morning.
The 30-year bond was last down one full point in
price to yield 2.567 percent, up from 2.520 percent on Thursday.
The bond yield reached a session high of 2.569 percent in
morning trading.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
up 1.2 percent.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)