* Treasuries reverse gains made in week as stocks, oil
recover
* January retail sales data stronger than expected
* Fed's Dudley says it's "premature" to talk about negative
rates
(New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds
comments)
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Feb 12 U.S. Treasury yields climbed on
Friday as stocks rallied after a report showed that U.S.
consumer spending regained momentum in January, suggesting the
economy may not be slowing as much as many investors had feared
in recent weeks.
The U.S. government debt market came off a streak of gains
linked to safe-haven demand driven by investor concerns about
slowing global growth and growing skepticism about the Federal
Reserve's ability to raise interest rates again this year.
The Commerce Department said retail sales excluding
automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services
increased 0.6 percent last month after an unrevised 0.3 percent
decline in December.
"The upbeat retail numbers provided a rebound and the
fear-trade we saw all week seems to have moved on for now," said
Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab &
Co. in New York.
Other economic data showed import prices fell for a seventh
consecutive month, driven by the dropping price of petroleum
products.
Adding to pressure on Treasuries were comments from New York
Fed President William Dudley, who said the U.S. economy has
"quite a bit of momentum," making it "extraordinarily premature"
to even talk about the possibility of using negative rates.
Dudley "did sound somewhat more upbeat than one would expect
given recent volatility, but his confidence was probably buoyed
by a strong retail sales print," said Gennadiy Goldberg,
interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.
Investors put some funds back into risky assets. Stocks
gained and oil prices surged as much as 12 percent.
Still, investors are not worried about inflation, which
should keep Treasury yields relatively low.
"The outlook for inflation remains benign, yields will be
lower for longer and there will be setbacks like today, but in
general we've got slow growth and disinflationary pressure,"
said Jones.
The benchmark 10-year note was last down 27/32
in price to yield 1.737 percent, up from 1.644 percent late on
Thursday.
The 30-year bond was last down 1-13/32 in price
to yield 2.588 percent, up from 2.520 percent on Thursday.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
up 1.68 percent.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)