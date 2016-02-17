* Benchmark yields hit highest levels in 1-1/2 weeks
* U.S. producer prices, industrial output improve in Jan
* Housing starts disappoint, likely due to bad weather
* Traders await rate hike clues in FOMC minutes
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. Treasury prices fell on
Wednesday, with benchmark yields rising to their highest levels
in 1-1/2 weeks, as gains on Wall Street stocks and encouraging
data on producer prices and factory production reduced the
appeal of low-yielding bonds.
Competing corporate bond supply added to the selling
pressure on Treasuries. Companies raised $22 billion in the
high-grade bond market on Tuesday, according to IFR, a unit of
Thomson Reuters.
Major U.S. equity indexes rose for a third straight session,
propelled by higher crude prices on hopes that major oil
producers would reach an agreement to freeze output in an
attempt to address the global oil glut.
"The oil market's reversal higher has caused the tone to
change, reviving appetite for risky assets and reducing demand
for bonds," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency
trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 17/32
in price for a yield of 1.840 percent, up 6 basis points from
Tuesday.
The 30-year bond last traded 1-6/32 lower in
price, yielding 2.701 percent, up 6 basis points on the day.
Last week, the 10-year yield fell to 1.53 percent, its
lowest since September 2012, while the 30-year bond yield hit
2.38 percent, its lowest in a year.
The three major U.S. stock indexes rose over 1 percent,
while U.S. oil futures were up 6 percent at $30.74 a
barrel.
It was unclear how much further yields would rise as traders
awaited clues on the pace of future rate increases in the
minutes on the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting due at 2
p.m. (1900 GMT).
While domestic data suggested the U.S. economic expansion
has continued, market turbulence due to the steep price drop in
oil and other commodities and worries about China have stoked
speculation whether the U.S. central bank might raise interest
rates at all this year.
"The data continued to be a mixed bag. The biggest issue for
the Fed right now is the market turmoil," Milstein said.
The government said producer prices edged up 0.1 percent in
January, while industrial output jumped 0.9 percent for its
biggest monthly rise since November 2014. Housing starts last
month, however, slowed more than expected to an annualized pace
of 1.099 million units.
A number of Fed policymakers have hinted in recent days they
are open to leave policy rates at the current 0.25-0.50 percent
range until they see further drop in unemployment and pickup in
inflation.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)