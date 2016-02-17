* Benchmark yields at highest in 1-1/2 weeks

* FOMC minutes show concerns about market turmoil

* U.S. producer prices, industrial output rose in January

* Housing starts disappointed, likely due to bad weather (Updates market action, adds quote)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. Treasury prices fell on Wednesday, with benchmark yields rising to their highest in 1-1/2 weeks, as gains in U.S. stocks and encouraging data on producer prices and factory production reduced the appeal of low-yielding bonds.

Still the minutes for the Federal Reserve's Jan. 26-27 meeting reminded investors the current market turmoil was severe enough to cause policy-makers to reconsider their planned path on rate increases.

Competing corporate bond supply added to the selling pressure on Treasuries. Companies raised $22 billion in the high-grade bond market on Tuesday, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Major U.S. equity indexes rose for a third straight session, propelled by higher crude prices, on hopes that major oil producers will reach an agreement to freeze output to address the global oil glut.

"The oil market's reversal higher has caused the tone to change, reviving appetite for risky assets and reducing demand for bonds," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in New York.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 11/32 in price to yield 1.816 percent, up 4 basis points from Tuesday.

The 30-year bond last traded 25/32 lower in price, yielding 2.680 percent, up 4 basis points on the day.

Last week, the 10-year yield fell to 1.53 percent, the lowest since September 2012, while the 30-year bond yield dropped to 2.38 percent, the lowest in a year.

The three major U.S. stock indexes were up more than 1-1/2 percent in late trading, while U.S. oil futures settled up 5.6 percent at $30.66 a barrel.

U.S. yields retreated briefly shortly after the Fed minutes before bouncing back near their session highs as the minutes contained no major surprises.

"They acknowledged the downside risks. They are worried about oil, China and the dollar," said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York.

Amid the Fed's concerns, domestic data suggested the U.S. economic expansion remains intact.

The government said producer prices edged up 0.1 percent in January, while industrial output increased 0.9 percent for its biggest monthly rise since November 2014. Housing starts last month slowed more than expected, however, to an annualized pace of 1.099 million units.

A number of Fed policymakers, including Minneapolis Fed chief Neel Kashkari on Wednesday, have hinted they are open to leaving rates at the current 0.25-0.50 percent range until they see further drop in unemployment and pickup in inflation. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Steve Orlofsky)