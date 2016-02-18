* Benchmark yields retreat from 1-1/2 week highs
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 18 U.S. Treasury prices jumped on
Thursday, with benchmark yields retreating from 1-1/2 week
highs, as a three-day rally in Wall Street stocks leveled off,
reviving some demand for low-yielding government bonds.
While data showed a surprise drop in domestic jobless claims
last week, a report from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed
business activities in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region in February
remained in contraction territory although less so than in
recent months.
"We had a correction in a severely overbought market. Today
we recouped a bit of that move," said Thomas Roth, senior
Treasury trader at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up
16/32 in price for a yield of 1.760 percent, down 6 basis points
from late on Wednesday. A week ago, the 10-year yield fell to
1.53 percent, the lowest since September 2012 before touching a
1-1/2 week high of 1.847 percent on Wednesday.
The 30-year bond was last 29/32 higher in price,
yielding 2.639 percent, down nearly 5 basis points from
Wednesday's close. Last week, the 30-year yield hit 2.38
percent, the lowest in a year.
On Wall Street, the Standard & Poor's 500 index was
0.2 percent weaker.
Treasury prices briefly pared their gains in afternoon
trading following a poor auction of $7 billion of 30-year
Treasury Inflation Protected Securities. The
ratio of bids to the amount offered was 2.11, the weakest since
October 2000.
Analysts blamed the weak demand on expectations that
domestic inflation would stay tame due to rockbottom oil prices
and sluggish global demand.
This week's mixed bag of domestic economic figures, together
with lingering worries about weak global growth and the absence
of a broad deal among major oil producers to control output,
supported bets the Federal Reserve might not raise interest
rates until year-end at the earliest.
The minutes for the Federal Reserve's Jan. 26-27 meeting
released on Wednesday showed some policy-makers reckoned the
current market turmoil was severe enough for them to reconsider
their planned path on rate increases.
St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard said late Wednesday it was
"unwise" to lift U.S. rates further due to weak inflation and
global market volatility.
Interest rates futures implied traders see a 40 percent
chance of a rate increase in December, according to CME
Group's FedWatch program.
Earlier Thursday, the Treasury said it will next week sell
$26 billion in two-year notes; $34 billion in five-year debt and
$28 billion in seven-year notes.
