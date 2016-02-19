* US yield curve flattens in scramble for longer-dated debt
* Core CPI posts biggest rise in 4-1/2 years in January
(Updates trading, adds comments)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 19 Yields on shorter-dated U.S.
Treasury debt rose on Friday as a stronger-than-expected report
on consumer prices in January kindled bets the Federal Reserve
may raise interest rates swifter than some traders had
anticipated.
Losses on Wall Street and a renewed drop in oil prices also
revived some safehaven demand for U.S. government debt, pushing
30-year Treasury yield to its lowest in a week, analysts said.
"Now the risk is that inflation may be rising faster than
previously thought. The market has pulled in rate hike
expectations a bit back into 2016," said Gennadiy Goldberg,
interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.
Two-year Treasury notes, which are the most
sensitive to traders' view on Fed policy, fell 2/32 in price to
yield 0.738 percent, up nearly 3 basis points from late on
Thursday.
The Labor Department said on Friday its Consumer Price
Index, excluding the volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.3
percent last month, faster than the 0.2 percent forecast of
analysts polled by Reuters.
The CPI core rate saw its biggest gain since August 2011 and
followed a 0.2 percent rise in December.
The overall CPI was unchanged in January after slipping 0.1
percent in December. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a
0.1 percent fall.
Fed policy-makers have raised concerns that underlying
inflation has continued to fall short of its annual 2 percent
goal due to a strong dollar and weak commodity prices.
Global market turmoil has compounded the risks to a modest
U.S. economic expansion, causing some top Fed officials to
reconsider the pace of planned rate increases.
As the January CPI report revived bets on rate hikes later
this year, traders scooped up longer-dated Treasuries on the
view they would offer higher returns than shorter-dated issues.
These "curve-flattening" bets narrowed the yield premium of
30-year bonds over five-year notes to its smallest in over three
weeks.
The 30-year bond was up 22/32 in price for a
yield of 2.597 percent, down 3 basis points from late on
Thursday, while the five-year note was unchanged to
yield 1.218 percent, up fractionally on the day.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were up 5/32 in
price to yield 1.741 percent, down 2 basis points from
Thursday's close.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)