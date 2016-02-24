(Recasts with price change, adds details on auction, data)
* Bonds end little changed as oil, stocks recover
* Treasury sees strong demand for $34 bln 5-yr note auction
* US to sell $28 bln 7-yr notes Thursday
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Feb 24 U.S. Treasuries ended little
changed on Wednesday as oil and stocks reversed earlier losses,
with the volatile oil market seen likely to continue to govern
bond moves in the near-term.
Oil prices rose after strong U.S. gasoline demand offset
worries over record high crude stockpiles, helping to reverse an
earlier bond rally.
Bonds have largely followed oil moves as tumbling prices
this year increase concerns about slowing global growth.
"Rates are getting dragged along behind crude a fair bit
there's a view it gives some insight into how the rest of the
world is going," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist
at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 2/32 in price to
yield 1.74 percent, after earlier falling as low as 1.65
percent.
Bonds had weakened in the past week on signs that oil and
stock prices may be stabilizing, before both assets came under
renewed pressure on Tuesday.
A safe-haven bid for bonds helped the Treasury auction $34
billion in five-year notes to strong demand from fund managers
and other investors on Wednesday.
"It went very well," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate
strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "It shows that's
there's definitely an end-user demand for Treasuries, and
definitely in the belly of the curve."
Five-year notes, which are highly sensitive to interest rate
moves, have been among the best performers this year as
weakening economic data leads traders to cover bets taken last
year that the Federal Reserve is close to raising interest
rates.
"There's not a lot of super fundamental reasons to be
bullish rates, but it's still a safe-haven for foreign
investors, and positioning in the market has been abysmally
short for a long time," said BMO's Kohli.
The U.S. will sell $28 billion in seven-year notes on
Thursday, the final auction of this week's $88 billion in short
and intermediate-dated debt sales.
Bond yields dropped earlier on Wednesday after data showed
the services sector contracted in early February for the first
time since October 2013.
Other data showed new U.S. single-family home sales tumbled
in January from a 10-month high as sales in the West region
plunged, but the overall housing market recovery remains intact.
(Editing by W Simon and Nick Zieminski)