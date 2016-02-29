* Investors eye Friday's jobs data

* U.S. economic data extends overnight bullish move

* Stocks and oil prices rise

By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Feb 29 Long-dated U.S. Treasury prices rose on Monday after weaker-than-expected domestic data supported the view that the Federal Reserve could slow the pace of interest rate hikes this year, adding appetite for safe-haven government debt.

Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes fell to their lowest level in a year in January, likely weighed down by harsh weather and a shortage of properties for sale, a report by the The National Association of Realtors showed.

In addition, the Chicago Purchasing Manager Index, one of the leading indicators of the U.S. economy, contracted to 47.6 in February.

"We've seen some negative data this morning and that lackluster data domestically has extended the bullish price action that was already in place," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.

Purchases of longer-dated Treasuries to meet expected month-end changes to portfolio benchmarks also pushed longer-dated bond prices higher, analysts said.

"The long bond is doing well because you have considerable month-end extension," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

The benchmark 10-year note was last up 6/32 in price to yield 1.741 percent, down from 1.764 percent late on Friday.

The 30-year bond was last up 16/32 in price to yield 2.609 percent, down from 2.636 percent on Friday.

Investors are keenly awaiting the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data that will be released later in the week to further assess the pace of future rate hikes by the Fed.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was up 0.11 percent. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa)