* Employers expected to have added 190,000 jobs in February
* Weekly jobless claims rise 6,000
* Market focuses on Friday's jobs report
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, March 3 U.S. Treasury prices were
mostly flat on Thursday as data showed strength in the U.S.
economy and investors focused on February's employment report
due on Friday for further signs of economic momentum.
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits
unexpectedly rose last week, but the underlying trend continued
to point to a strengthening labor market. Initial claims for
state jobless benefits increased 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted
278,000 for the week ended Feb. 27, above the 271,000 forecast
by economists.
"Markets are a little bit nervous about tomorrow's payroll
number," said John Herrmann, director of U.S. rates strategy at
MUFG in New York. "The market is too pessimistic. The number
could be really good and if it is people will realize the Fed
may raise (rates) over the summer."
The resilience in the labor market was supported by another
report on Thursday showing announced layoffs by U.S. companies
tumbled 18 percent in February. The signs of sustained labor
market strength were the latest indication the economy is
regaining momentum after slowing in the fourth quarter.
"The labor market has been holding up well and has been one
of the stronger points in the last few months as other points
have weakened," said Matthias Rusinski, U.S. rates strategist at
UBS in New York. "The focus has shifted from the labor market to
inflation."
A combination of the strengthening data, rising inflation
and calming financial markets could drive the Federal Reserve to
raise interest rates this year, analysts said.
Friday's employment report is expected to show that
employers added 190,000 jobs in February, according to the
median estimate of 10 economists polled by Reuters.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting
group, will meet March 15-16.
U.S. federal funds futures imply traders see only a 3
percent chance of the Fed raising rates at the upcoming meeting,
according to Reuters' FedWatch program.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down
1/32 in price to yield 1.852 percent, little changed on the day.
The 30-year bond was last up 2/32 in price to yield 2.685
percent, slightly down from 2.692 percent late Wednesday.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Dan Grebler)