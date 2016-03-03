* Market focuses on Friday's jobs report
* Employers expected to have added 190,000 jobs in February
* Weekly jobless claims rise 6,000
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, March 3 U.S. Treasury debt prices
traded higher on Thursday as oil and stocks stabilized and as
investors focused on February's employment report due on Friday
for further signs of economic momentum.
Brent crude prices, which are up about 35 percent from last
month's lows, were steady on the day, indicating to some
investors that recent market volatility may have calmed. Bond
prices have largely moved inversely to oil this year as falling
oil prices have increased concerns about slowing global growth.
"The oil move versus the intraday move in Treasuries looks
very correlated," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates
strategy at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York.
"People also don't want to take big positions ahead of
tomorrow's number."
Limiting rising Treasury prices were concerns surrounding
Friday's employment report, which is expected to show employers
added 190,000 jobs in February, according to economists polled
by Reuters.
"Markets are a little bit nervous about tomorrow's payroll
number," said John Herrmann, director of U.S. rates strategy at
MUFG in New York. "The market is too pessimistic. The number
could be really good and if it is people will realize the Fed
may raise (rates) over the summer."
Earlier, data showed initial claims for state jobless
benefits increased 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 278,000 for
the week ended Feb. 27, above the 271,000 economists forecast.
However, the underlying trend continued to point to a
strengthening labor market.
Resilience in the labor market was supported by a report on
Thursday showing announced layoffs by U.S. companies tumbled 18
percent in February.
"The labor market has been holding up well and has been one
of the stronger points in the last few months as other points
have weakened," said Matthias Rusinski, U.S. rates strategist at
UBS in New York.
A combination of strengthening data, rising inflation and
calming financial markets could drive the Federal Reserve to
raise interest rates this year, analysts said.
"With the more positive data we've gotten including core
PCE, they could lift off sooner than the market thinks," said
Kevin Giddis, head of fixed-income capital markets at Raymond
James in Memphis, Tennessee.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up
6/32 in price to yield 1.826 percent, down from 1.848 percent on
Wednesday.
The 30-year bond was last up 24/32 in price to yield 2.654
percent, down from 2.692 percent on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Dan Grebler and Chris
Reese)