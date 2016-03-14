* Traders look to Fed meeting Tues-Wed for rate hike path
* U.S. economy has improved, so Fed could be less dovish
-CRT
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, March 14 U.S. Treasury debt prices
rose on Monday, recovering after an aggressive selloff last
week, as investors tried to get back to neutral positions ahead
of this week's two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
Benchmark 10-year yields hit a five-week high on Friday,
capping broad gains on the back of the European Central Bank's
suite of stimulus measures to revive a slumping euro zone
economy. The ECB moves boosted riskier assets last week such as
stocks and weighed on safe havens such as U.S. Treasuries. That
rise in yields is now being unwound.
"This is really just pre-positioning ahead of Wednesday's
FOMC. I don't think there is anything more significant to it
than that," said David Keeble, global head of interest rates
strategy at Credit Agricole.
"We also sold quite aggressively last week, so people are
just taking risk bets off the table."
Investors expect the Federal Reserve to hold interest rates
steady on Wednesday, and are focusing instead on the FOMC
statement, which could lower the outlook for the number of U.S.
rate hikes this year.
Still, since the January meeting in which the Fed took note
of the recent slowing of the U.S economy, the decline in
inflation, and external factors including China and oil prices,
things have stabilized a little bit.
"We don't anticipate much of a shift in terms of sentiment
frankly, if anything we've seen some stabilization in risk
assets in the inter-meeting period which offsets the tighter
financial conditions that have been a concern," said CRT Capital
in a research note on Monday.
"This points to a less dovish statement, but one that needs
to be dutifully cautious on the outlook to justify not
tightening now."
In mid-morning trading, the benchmark 10-year note
rose 6/32 in price to yield 1.955 percent from 1.993
percent on Friday.
The 30-year bond was last up 16/32 in price to
yield 2.720 percent, down from 2.762 percent late on Friday.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)