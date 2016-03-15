* U.S retail sales' January revisions weigh on yields

* Fed hike expectations slip after U.S. data-CME's FedWatch

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose for a second straight session on Monday, bolstered by safe-haven bids after weak U.S. data reduced expectations for multiple interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year.

Longer-dated yields hit session lows, unwinding gains seen over the last week in the wake of a European Central Bank mammoth stimulus program that drove investors to snap U.S. Treasuries for returns.

Yields on Tuesday were pressured by U.S. data showing sharp downward revisions to January's sales. Retail sales dipped 0.1 percent last month on declines in automobile purchases, while January's numbers were cut back to show a 0.4 percent decline instead of the previously reported 0.2 percent increase.

"The data will push tracking on U.S. GDP (gross domestic product) lower and really fly in the face of the strong data story that we have seen over the last month," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist, at TD Securities in New York.

"This does not help the odds of a rate hike later this year. That's why you're seeing a rally in Treasuries."

The rate futures market sees a 48 percent likelihood the Fed would raise rates for the first time this year in June, slipping a tad from 49 percent before the data's release, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

A second rate hike by December rate was seen as having a 75 percent chance, down from 76 percent before the data.

The U.S. reports come a day before the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, in which the Fed is expected to hold interest rates unchanged.

The big focus, however, would be on the Fed statement.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch believes the Fed would remain cautious about the outlook for the U.S. economy, but should signal that the central bank would be able to resume rate hikes soon if the data remains generally strong.

"We anticipate the dot plot will show a median expectation of three rate hikes this year and four still for 2017," Bank of America wrote in a research note.

"In other words, we look for a mere tactical delay in March, similar to the September meeting last year."

In mid-morning trading, the benchmark 10-year note rose 9/32 in price to yield 1.931 percent from 1.964 percent on Monday. Ten-year note yields hit a Tuesday session low of 1.915 percent.

The 30-year bond was last up 21/32 in price to yield 2.698 percent, down from 2.733 percent late on Monday. Thirty-year bond yields hit a session low of 2.689 percent on Tuesday.

U.S. five-year notes were up 2/32 in price to yield 1.461 percent from 1.479 percent Monday. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by W Simon)