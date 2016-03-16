* U.S. core CPI, housing starts rise
NEW YORK, March 16 Benchmark U.S. Treasury
yields rose to their highest in seven weeks as a surprise rise
in domestic core inflation and strong housing starts in February
raised bets the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates as
soon as June.
U.S. two-year notes, which are most sensitive to rate hike
expectations, surged to their highest in 10 weeks after the
inflation data, hitting a key 1.0 percent level.
The U.S. consumer price index, excluding the volatile food
and energy components, rose 0.3 percent, bringing its
year-over-year increase to 2.3 percent which was the largest
gain since May 2012.
U.S. housing starts, meanwhile, grew 5.2 percent to a
seasonally adjusted annual pace of 1.18 million units, the
highest level since September.
"While any chances of a Fed rate hike later today have all
but evaporated, the data released this morning undoubtedly
support our view that a faster-than-anticipated rise in core
inflation will force the Fed to raise interest rates faster than
markets expect," said Steve Murphy, U.S. economist at Capital
Economics.
"We think the Fed will resume tightening in June, with the
fed funds rate rising to between 1.00 percent and 1.25 percent
by year-end."
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down
8/32 in price for a yield of 1.989 percent, up from 1.973
percent late on Tuesday. Yields hit a peak of 1.998 percent, the
highest since late January.
The 30-year bond was last up 8/32 in price to
yield 2.734 percent, up from 2.731 percent late on Tuesday.
U.S. two-year notes fell 1/32 to yield 0.996
percent. Yields rose to 1.0 percent, their highest since Jan. 8.
Ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee decision this
afternoon, the rate futures market sees a 51 percent likelihood
the Fed will raise rates for the first time this year in June,
rising slightly from 50 percent before the release of the U.S.
inflation and housing starts data, according to CME Group's
FedWatch program.
A second rate increase by December is seen as having an 83
percent chance, up from 80 percent before the data.
"A delay in 'normalization' today should only be seen as a
'tactical delay', driven by a measurable erosion in financial
conditions since January, and a willingness on the part of the
FOMC to ensure that spillovers from the recent disruption in
financial conditions remain limited," said Thierry Albert
Wizman, global interest rates and currencies strategist, at
Macquarie in New York.
