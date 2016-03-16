* Fed revises rate hike forecasts
* Prospects of June hike decline
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. Treasury yields fell
across the board on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve, as
expected, held interest rates steady while revising its outlook
for interest rate increases to just two by the end of the year.
At the December meeting of the Federal Open Market
Committee, the U.S. central bank projections showed at least
four rate increases for 2016.
Prior to the outcome of the FOMC meeting, U.S. two-year note
yields touched 1 percent, a 10-week high, before sliding to the
day's low after the Fed statement. U.S. 10-year notes, on the
other hand, briefly hit 2 percent going into the release of the
Fed decision, a seven-week high, but fell to session lows as
well.
Investors were expecting a more upbeat outlook from the Fed
on the U.S. economy and interest rates, given generally upbeat
economic data over the past month and a half, as well as a more
stable global financial market environment.
"A range of recent indicators, including strong job gains,
points to additional strengthening of the labor market.
Inflation picked up in recent months," the Fed said in a policy
statement.
"However, global economic and financial developments
continue to pose risks" and will keep inflation low for the
remainder of 2016, it said.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up
4/32 in price for a yield of 1.948 percent, down from 1.973
percent late on Tuesday.
The 30-year bond was, however, down 16/32 in
price, yielding 2.746 percent, up from 2.744 percent on Tuesday.
U.S. two-year notes rose 4/32 to yield 0.895
percent, compared with 0.980 percent on Tuesday. Yields touched
1 percent, their highest since Jan. 8.
"Our first take on (the Fed statement) is that it probably
leans slightly more dovish, relative to expectations," said Tom
Porcelli, chief U.S. economist, at RBC Capital Markets in New
York.
"Most folks were looking for a slightly hawkish statement
and they did not deliver on that; it's balanced at best and
probably even slightly dovish."
Following the FOMC meeting, the rate futures market now sees
a 43 percent likelihood the Fed will raise rates for the first
time this year in June, compared with 51 percent before the
release of the Fed statement, according to CME Group's FedWatch
program.
A second rate increase by December is seen as having an 73
percent chance, compared with 83 percent before the Fed
decision.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Karen Brettell; Editing by W Simon and Steve Orlofsky)