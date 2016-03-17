* U.S. hike expectations slip after FOMC
* U.S. two-year note yield falls to 2-week low
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, March 17 U.S. Treasury debt yields
fell for the fourth straight session on Thursday, a day after
the Federal Reserve lowered its expectations for interest rate
hikes this year and expressed concerns about the state of global
financial markets.
Benchmark 10-year note yields fell to one-week lows, while
U.S. two-year notes, the maturity most sensitive to Fed rate
expectations, slid to a two-week trough.
The spread in the yield between U.S. five-year and 30-year
notes increased by about 126 basis points on Thursday, the
highest in two weeks. The steeper yield curve suggested that the
market has all but priced out any near-term rate hike.
"The market was caught off-guard by the (Fed's) very dovish
tone, so we're getting this bull steepening," said interest rate
strategist Gennadiy Goldberg of TD Securities in New York.
The rate futures market now shows a 43 percent chance that
the Fed will raise rates in June for the first time this year,
slipping from 51 percent before the central bank's Wednesday
statement, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
The likelihood of a second increase by December was seen at
73 percent, down from about 80 percent before the Fed
announcement.
A Reuters poll of economists also showed prospects for June
and December hikes.
At the December meeting of the Federal Open Market
Committee, the central bank projections showed at least four
rate increases for 2016.
"Even if we are right about the markets not fully pricing
out the Fed, traders will be less willing to price in more than
one hike this year," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. rates
strategy at Nomura in New York.
"The market will most likely price in one hike at a time and
will not price in another full hike until the Fed shows that it
means business and raises rates at least a second time."
In late morning trading, the benchmark 10-year note
was up 10/32 in price to yield 1.901 percent, down
from 1.911 percent on Wednesday and 2.0 percent going into the
Fed announcement.
Those yields edged higher after data showed the Philadelphia
Federal Reserve's regional business index beat estimates by more
than 10 points.
The 30-year bond was last up more than a point
in price, while yields fell to 2.676 percent from 2.710 percent
late on Wednesday.
U.S. two-year notes were unchanged in price, with
yields dipping to 0.863 percent from 0.867 percent.
